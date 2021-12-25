An armed man was arrested Christmas morning on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating the holidays.

British police apprehended the 19-year-old man, who was carrying an “offensive weapon,” at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time,” Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said in a statement.

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any building,” she added. “Members of the royal family have been informed about the incident. We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public.”

The Queen traditionally spends the holidays with the rest of the royal family at her Sandringham Estate; this year, however, the 95-year-old monarch decided to alter those plans due to the rise of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, instead choosing to celebrate Christmas with eldest son Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla, at Windsor Castle.