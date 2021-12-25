Jamie Dornan is celebrating Christmas Day by taking the plunge — the polar bear plunge, that is.

On Dec. 25, the “Belfast” star took to Instagram to share a video in which he’s seen stripped down to his underwear, standing on a beach next to the ocean in what appears to be the west coast of Ireland.

“Merry Christmas,” he declares, before running off and jumping into the frigid water.

“Merry Christmas from the West 🥶 🏊‍♂️ 🇮🇪,” he wrote alongside emojis of a frozen blue face, a man swimming and the Irish flag, along with the hashtag #forgotmytogs (indicating he didn’t bring a bathing suit, so instead wore his boxer briefs).

Dornan isn’t the only celeb to take a bracing dip in chilly water; for the past few years, Hugh Jackman has celebrated New Year’s Day by taking the polar bear plunge himself, as demonstrated in this video the “X-Men” star shared on Jan. 1, 2021.