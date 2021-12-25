Millie Bobby Brown is spending the holidays with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, and she’s making it Instagram official.

On Christmas Day, the “Stranger Things” star, 17, shared a photo of herself and the 19-year-old son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, snuggling up together in front of a Christmas Tree.

In the caption, she wrote, “happy holidays,” with her “Stranger Things” co-star Finn Wolfhard commenting, “Y’all are cute.”

As the Daily Mail pointed out, the photo was likely taken at the New Jersey home of the Bon Jovi frontman, given that Bongiovi shared a photo on Dec. 14 in which he and Brown are in Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan.

The teenage couple reportedly began dating in June, with Brown confirming the romance via Instagram when she posted a photo of themselves sharing a kiss while riding the London Eye Ferris wheel in London.