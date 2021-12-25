Jojo is getting married.

On Christmas Day, the 31-year-old singer shared the new on Instagram that she and “Saved by the Bell” actor Dexter Darden are engaged.

“forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!!” she wrote. “the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!!”

Jojo wrote that Darden proposed on her birthday, Dec. 20, and also flew both of their mothers and their best friends out for the special occasion.

The slideshow on Instagram features photos of the couple celebrating the engagement, video of the stunning diamond ring, as well as the trailer of rose petals that led up to the proposal.

While it’s not clear when the couple first started dating, back in June, Jojo shared a video of Darden performing poetry on her feed, and in recent months the couple have been more public about their relationship.