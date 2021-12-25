Click to share this via email

For Jessica Biel, Christmas is all about family.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old actress shared photos on Instagram featuring husband Justin Timberlake and their two sons.

“Thankful for my guys,” she wrote in the caption.

In both photos, the foursome’s faces are not actually visible, as they are seen from behind walking down a country trail.

Biel rarely shares photos of her family on social media, particularly oh the couple’s children, 6-year-old Silas and 1-year-old Phineas.

The couple welcomed Phineas into their lives back in 2020, though they only revealed the happy news when Timberlake stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in January 2021.

“His name is Phineas, and he’s awesome and so cute, and nobody’s sleeping,” the singer said at the time. “But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”