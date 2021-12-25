The Bomer-Halls family are looking sharp for Christmas.

On Thursday night, Matt Bomer shared a rare photo with his husband, Simon Halls, and their three kids, all dressed up in suits for the holiday.

“This was the only time we’ve all been dressed up in the past two years (maybe longer?),” Bomer wrote, “so we thought we’d take advantage of that to say Happy Holidays from our family to you and all of your loved ones.”

The 44-year-old actor added, “Wishing you a happy, healthy, and safe holiday season.”

Bomer and Halls have been married since 2011 and share 16-year-old son Kit and 13-year-old twins Henry and Walker.

Back in 2019, Bomer revealed that Kit actually came out to them as straight when he was 14.

“Our oldest came out to us as straight. He’s 14. He said, ‘I love and respect that you guys are who you are. I’m straight, that’s how I identify.’ And it was a big, nice, sweet moment,” Bomer said at the time.