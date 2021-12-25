There’s no reason the holidays can’t be sexy in Madonna’s world.

On Thursday night, the 63-year-old singer got into the Christmas Eve spirit with some racy photos on Instagram.

“2021 is almost over………….full of extraordinary surprises. 🚀🚀🚀. I tried to keep my clothes on as often as possible,” she wrote in the caption. “Merry X mas 🎄🎄🎄☃️😂😂😂”

The photos feature Madonna wearing her signature captain’s hat, along with a couple of toploss shots, as well as one from the rear showing her in full-body fishnets.

Actress Debi Mazar commented on the post, “Ohhh..I’m in the red Foto!❤️,” referring to a picture on the wall in the background of one of Madonna’s snaps.

Madonna kept things a little more PG-rated in her Christmas morning post, sharing photos of the knitted gloves her daughter Estele made for her.