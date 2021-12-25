Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus celebrated Christmas int heir own, small way.

On Friday, Kruger shared a post on Instagram for the holiday featuring a video of her daughter playing with some of her Christmas gifts next to a lit up tree.

“Merry Christmas to those who celebrate, may you all feel loved and seen tonight wether you get to be with your loved ones or not ❤️,” the actress wrote. “While we were sad to cancel our plans due to covid, I’m grateful to be with my fiancé and daughter, safe and sound and surrounded by love. Missing my friends and family I didn’t get to see this year once again but you are with us in spirit ❤️🎄.

In his own post, Kruger’s fiancé shared a photo from the aftermath of some Christmas face-painting.

While some would mistakenly think Reedus was done up to look like the victim of a “Walking Dead” zombie attack, he assured everyone that his daughter was trying to make him look like Spider-Man.