Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Rock is getting his makeup done for Christmas.

On Friday, Dwayne Johnson shared a video on Instagram of how he got interrupted on the way to his Christmas Eve workout by his daughter, who wanted to give him a makeover.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Promises To Fly Home And Tuck Daughter Jasmine Into Bed For Her 6th Birthday

In the adorable video, The Rock’s daughter tells her dad, “Close your eyes.”

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Dedicates His People’s Champion Award To Make-A-Wish Survivor, Delivers Powerful Speech

As she applies eyeshadow, Johnson asks, “Is it supposed to jab in my eye like that or…”

He adds, “Well I don’t know how it looks, but it sure feels really amazing.”