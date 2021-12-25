Click to share this via email

Drake is having a very merry Christmas.

On Friday, the Canadian rapper shared an adorable video spreading holiday cheer with his son, Adonis.

In the video, Adonis and another boy pile on top of Drake while hanging out at home, with the rapper attempting to keep his composure and very much failing.

Drake shares 4-year-old Adonis with ex Sophie Brussaux.