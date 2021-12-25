Teresa Giudice will be riding in style this Christmas.
In her Instagram Story, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a photo of the new luxury car her fiancé Luis Rules bought her.
“Thank you my love,” she wrote, alongside the photo of the white Mercedes-Benz with a red bow on the windshield.
Giudice also shared a family photo on Instagram featuring her fiancé and their kids.
The couple began dating in July 2020, not long after Giudice finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice.
They got engaged in October 2021.