Christmas calls for friends and loved ones.

On Thursday night, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello hosted a Christmas Eve diner party, gathering with family and friends.

“Feliz Navida everyone!” Vergara wrote in an Instagram post, along with photos from the party, including their pet pup all dressed up for the holiday.

Manganiello also shared photos from the party.

Vergara and Manganiello kept things smaller for Christmas Day, enjoying time together with their daughter, staying in their pyjamas for extra comfort.