Indigenous TV and radio personality Candy Palmater has passed away.

Palmater’s manager Denise Tompkins shared the sad news in a post on Twitter, stating that “Candy passed away today at home suddenly” in Toronto at age 53.

Post by Denise. I have few words. Candy passed away today at home suddenly. I will post information soon.

Denise https://t.co/zXLOqxpGJD — Candy Palmater (@TheCandyShow) December 25, 2021

Palmater, a member of the Mi’kmaw Nation in New Brunswick, created and hosted “The Candy Show” on APTN, and was a regular co-host on talkshow “The Social”, as well as making appearances in a number of TV shows, including “Trailer Park Boys”.

Reacting to her tragic passing, “The Social” team shared a tribute on their official Twitter feed, saying, “She’ll be deeply missed.”

Today our entire team is grieving the sudden passing of our good friend Candy Palmater, who always left us smiling a bit bigger, laughing a bit harder, and thinking a bit more critically about the world around us. We’re thinking of her loved ones today. She’ll be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/5IRDZwFLet — The Social (@TheSocialCTV) December 25, 2021

Details about the cause of death are not yet known, but Palmater had been ill for several weeks, and was discharged from hospital recently, according to her social media feed.

A virtual public service is being organized in her memory for fans and friends.