Wanda Young has passed away.

The Motown singer, who was a member of the group The Mavelettes, died at age 78 on Dec. 15 Garden City, Mich. due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Young’s daughter Meta Ventress confirmed the sad news to the New York Times.

Young and Gladys Horton shared lead singer duties in the Marvelettes, and Young sang lead on a number of hits, including “I’ll Keep Holding On” and more.

The group earned a chart-topper with the 1961 smash “Please Mr. Postman”.

In 1969, Young left the group to pursue a solo career through the ’70s, eventually leaving the music business completely.

She is survived by her three children, several grandchildren and a great-grandchild, plus brothers and sisters.