Frank Ocean just gave music lovers a big holiday gift.

On Saturday’s Christmas episode of his “Blonded Radio” show on Apple Music, the singer debuted nearly nine minutes of brand new music.

In the episode, Ocean shared a recorded conversation with his brother Wim “Iceman” Hof, who passed away last year.

In an Instagram Story before the surprise episode premiered, he wrote, “I added some writing at the end that I did a single take of w Cory [Henry] in the summer of 2020. I came back and added a few words and parts over the top of that take more recently. Felt like it fit the wabi sabi of Wim’s words. Merry Xmas everyone.”

Ocean then rapped over a piano melody for almost nine minutes, with lyrics like, “I could be great, I’m on my way / If I wanna escape, I can escape.”

Currently, the music is only available on the radio show for Apple Music subscribers, with no word on whether it will get a separate release for streaming.