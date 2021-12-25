Fans rejoice, “Atlanta” is finally returning.

On Saturday, just in time for Christmas, FX debuted the first full trailer for season 3 of the show, which finds its characters travelling in Europe.

Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment said in a statement to IndieWire. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes ‘Atlanta’ so great.”

The official description reads, “Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

The third season of the acclaimed comedy comes nearly four years after the second season premiered in 2018.

“Atlanta” season 3 premieres March 24, 2022.