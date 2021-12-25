Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chris Hemsworth had a wonderful Christmas in the snow.

The “Thor” star spent the holidays in the mountains in Europe, sharing a video on Instagram in which he picks up and tosses one of his children into the snow.

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth Jokes That Brother Liam Is A Fan Named ‘Leon’

“Dad for xmas this year I want to fly,” Hemsworth quoted his son as saying in the caption.

After throwing the child, Hemsworth’s brother Liam pushes him into the snow as a bit of revenge.

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth Gets Excited After His Son Impressively Pulls Off Rubber Arrow Stunt, Knocking A Water Bottle Off His Head

Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky also shared a video of the family fun on Instagram, showing her husband tricking her and pushing her into the snow.

After helping her back up, Hemsworth gets a taste of his own medicine, with Pataky pushing him back and then throwing snowballs at him.