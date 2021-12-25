Chris Hemsworth had a wonderful Christmas in the snow.
The “Thor” star spent the holidays in the mountains in Europe, sharing a video on Instagram in which he picks up and tosses one of his children into the snow.
“Dad for xmas this year I want to fly,” Hemsworth quoted his son as saying in the caption.
After throwing the child, Hemsworth’s brother Liam pushes him into the snow as a bit of revenge.
Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky also shared a video of the family fun on Instagram, showing her husband tricking her and pushing her into the snow.
After helping her back up, Hemsworth gets a taste of his own medicine, with Pataky pushing him back and then throwing snowballs at him.