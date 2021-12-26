Earlier this year, a British court ruled in favour of Meghan Markle in her copyright claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, over the publication of a personal letter she wrote to estranged father, Thomas Markle.

On Dec. 26, the Mail on Sunday fulfilled one part of the court’s orders by acknowledging the Duchess of Sussex’s courtroom win. As ITV reported, Lord Justice Warby ruled that the statement did not have to be published “in the same position, and be in the same size font, as the front-page trailer complained of.”

ANL had appealed the court’s decision, which allowed the newspaper to delay printing the notice, but now that the appeal was shot down there was no further cause for delay.

As a result, a statement at the bottom of the Mail on Sunday’s front page on Boxing Day reads, “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online – SEE PAGE 3”

The Mail on Sunday have accepted defeat and printed a front page notice following Meghan, Duchess of Sussex winning her legal case against the paper in May for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement.

Mail on Sunday publishes court-ordered front page statement about Meghan Markle's copyright win on Boxing Day paper. The original order came in March but was delayed by an appeal (which the paper has since lost).

On page three, a headline reads, “The Duchess of Sussex,” below which is written: “Following a hearing on 19-20 January, 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May, 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement.

“The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed.”

Meanwhile, the hashtag #MeghanMarkleWon began trending on Twitter as fans of the Duchess of Sussex shared their thoughts.

“In terms of the appeal, I won the case… At a certain point, no matter how difficult it is, you know the difference between right and wrong.

