After some texts that Paul Bettany sent to Johnny Depp about the latter’s then-wife Amber Heard were made public during Depp’s failed libel suit against The Sun, Bettany is now opening up about being part of the infamous court battle.

In a new interview with the Independent, the “WandaVision” star was asked to share his feelings on his texts becoming public through the course of the trial, in which Depp unsuccessfully sued the British tabloid over its description of him as a “wife beater.”

“I think that’s a really difficult subject to talk about and I think that I just pour fuel on the fire,” Bettany told the Independent.

READ MORE: U.K. Court Says Johnny Depp Cannot Appeal Wife Beater Libel Ruling

Those text message include one particularly cringe-worthy exchange, in which Depp texts Bettany, “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

Bettany reportedly replied, “Having thought it through I don’t think we should burn Amber – she’s delightful company and easy on the eye, plus I’m not sure she’s a witch. We could of course try the English course of action in these predicaments ­– we do a drowning test. Thoughts?”

Depp reportedly responded, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

READ MORE: Amber Heard Says It’s Been ‘Incredibly Painful’ To Relive Breakup With Johnny Depp During Libel Trial

Looking back on having his private conversation become public, Bettany admitted, “It was a strange moment. What was strange about it was you suddenly have one of the most scabrous newspapers in London and their lawyers pouring through your texts for the last 10 years. Can you imagine what it would be like, honestly, to have a bunch of lawyers go through every one of your emails and texts for 10 years?”

Added Bettany: “All I can tell you was that it was an unpleasant feeling.”