Lizzo has been celebrating the holidays in style.

According to a post the “Good as Hell” singer shared on Instagram, she hosted an intimate Christmas Day party, transforming her home theatre into a karaoke stage.

In a series of videos and photos, Lizzo can be seen singing various holiday classics, including “The Christmas Song” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”.

One of the videos also features Lizzo taking on Eminem’s “Eight Mile” classic “Lose Yourself”.

Along with the karaoke performances, Lizzo also shared photos and video of her guests arriving at her home.

Subsequent photos find everyone wearing matching jammies while posing in front of a frosted-white Christmas tree.

Perhaps most intriguingly, however, is a photo of a female hand — presumably belonging to Lizzo — paired with a male hand, with both hands sporting matching rings.