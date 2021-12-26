At a height of just five-foot-eight, Tom Holland may not be the tallest hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he may be the one with the best sex life.

That’s according to a new social media post that caught the eye of the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star.

As The Sun reports, Holland — who is reportedly two inches shorter than girlfriend Zendaya — gave his seal of approval to a social media post from Lad Bible, liking a post citing a study in The Journal of Sexual Medicine indicating that “shorter men are more sexually active than taller men.”

READ MORE: Zendaya And Tom Holland Share Funny Anecdote About Botched ‘Spider-Man’ Stunt Due To Height Difference

The post added: “A study of 531 heterosexual men found ‘coital frequency was higher among men with a height of less than 175cm’ – which is just under 5’9.”

As The Sun pointed out, Holland and Zendaya addressed the height disparity during a recent Sirius XM Town Hall event promoting the new “Spider-Man” sequel.

READ MORE: Zendaya And Tom Holland Want To Break Stereotypes About Tall Women

While Holland said it was a “stupid assumption” that their respective heights has any impact on their relationship, Zendaya shared her own personal experience.

“This is normal, too,” she said. “My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone.”