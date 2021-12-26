Click to share this via email

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson had a special Christmas surprise for their children.

On Christmas Day, the “Level Up” singer took to Instagram to share a video featuring a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Wearing matching leopard-print jammes, the family welcomed St. Nick and his wife, who both wore masks, into their home.

Each child got some time on Santa’s lap before opening their presents.

“Love, Joy, and Laughter is all we need. Merry Christmas from our family to yours!” Ciara wrote in the caption