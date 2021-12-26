Dwayne Johnson celebrated Christmas by gifting his mother a four-wheeled holiday surprise.

In a video the wrestler-turned-movie star shared on Instagram, he’s seen covering the eyes of his mom, Ata Johnson, before showing her the new white Cadillac waiting in the driveway, complete with red bow on the windshield.

“This one felt good,” wrote Johnson in the caption.

“Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today 🎅🏾🎄,” he continued. “She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy.”

Johnson has given out his share of vehicles over the years, including presenting vehicles to his uncle, assorted friends and more than one military veteran.

He concluded by sharing his gratitude to be in a position to give such a big gift to his mother.

“I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life,” he wrote. “I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she. Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records. We love deserve a lot more.”