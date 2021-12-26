Mandy Moore has been celebrating the holidays, and took to Instagram to share some adorable photos and video of son Gus experiencing his first Christmas.

Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, frontman of the band Dawes, welcomed son August — whom they call Gus — back in February.

In one of the pics, the couple pose with Gus next to a Christmas tree, while another photo features Gus sitting on his grandfather’s lap while surrounded by family.

Finally, Moore shares a brief video featuring her son playing with his “new fav toy,” a set of bells that ring when he shakes them.