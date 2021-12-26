Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Not every cosmetic procedure works out.

In an Instagram post, Amy Schumer shared that she recently got fillers in her cheeks, but decided to reverse the procedure.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Feeling ‘Stronger And Thrilled’ Following Surgery Due To Endometriosis

“I tried getting fillers,” she wrote. “Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent.”

The photo shows Schumer with cream on her face as part of the dissolving procedure.

“You are so beautiful! No fillers needed,” wrote Isla Fischer.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Addresses Viral Truck Stop Doppelgänger

Back in September, Schumer underwent a more serious surgery, having her uterus and appendix removed due to Endometriosis.