Not every cosmetic procedure works out.
In an Instagram post, Amy Schumer shared that she recently got fillers in her cheeks, but decided to reverse the procedure.
“I tried getting fillers,” she wrote. “Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent.”
The photo shows Schumer with cream on her face as part of the dissolving procedure.
“You are so beautiful! No fillers needed,” wrote Isla Fischer.
Back in September, Schumer underwent a more serious surgery, having her uterus and appendix removed due to Endometriosis.