Abigail Breslin is remember her late father this Christmas season.

In February, the 25-year-old actress lost her father Michael to COVID-19, and in a new post on Instagram, she opened up about spending her first Christmas without him.

“Merry Christmas eve everyone! I’m not gonna lie. This one is a weird one for me. My first holiday season sans my dada,” she wrote. “I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend… I’m truly blessed. But it’s hard to know I can’t call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse (lol).”

Writing that “some days are harder than others,” Breslin added that “grief is a tricky little monster.

“I wish there was an expiration date to missing someone… but I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he’d be saying right now,” she continued. “I think [it would] be somewhere along the lines of ‘why ya crying kid? I’m fiiiiiiine. Don’t worry about me! Love you, pretty.'”

Finally, Breslin wrote, “To anyone who’s missing someone this holiday season… I see you, I hear you and you’re not alone. Nonetheless, I’m going to heavily cherish those who are here and hug them harder than ever. Merry christmas to all… and to all, a good night.”

In February, after her father passed at age 78, Breslin shared the tragic news, writing, “Hard to write this. Harder than I thought.. I’m in shock and devastation. At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye.”

She added, “It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short. I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received.”