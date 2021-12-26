The Fab Five are going to Texas and embracing country in a big way.

On Sunday, “Queer Eye” shared a late Christmas surprise, announcing that country star Miranda Lambert wrote a brand new song for the show’s upcoming sixth season.

Lambert teased the tracks, titled “Y’all Means All” in a tweet.

OMG 😭 We partnered with THE country music queen @mirandalambert for her new song Y’all Means All debuting alongside S6 on 12/31 🌈🤠 Come back tomorrow for a tease of it in our Season 6 trailer! 💖🥰 https://t.co/Pu8Nse3p60 — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) December 26, 2021

This season, the cast and crew went to Texas to change lives in the Longhorn State.

“I honestly think it might be our best season yet. The year off was crazy but it did us some good,” Fab Five member Bobby Berk told People earlier this year.

“Our heroes have been through a lot in the past year, but to be able to tell those stories, not just personal stories, but business stories, family stories, stories of loss, stories of triumph,” he added, “the stories all mean a little bit more this year I think.”

“Queer Eye” season 6 premieres Dec. 31.