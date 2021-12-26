Click to share this via email

Jared Leto is looking fit at 50.

On Sunday, the “House of Gucci” actor celebrated his birthday by sharing a strange and seductive photo on Instagram.

In the pic, Leto is seen posing topless with a rainbow birthday cake, and fake blood dripping down his mouth.

Leto is no stranger to sharing his fit physique on Instagram, including a Christmas post in which he wore a Santa hat and open denim shirt.