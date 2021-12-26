Click to share this via email

Toss a coin to your Witcher, but not to your Cavill.

Henry Cavill recently appeared on BBC Radio 1 to talk about season 2 of “The Witcher” and was presented some fan comments from the internet to respond to.

“I feel sorry for Henry Cavill. For the rest of his life, wherever he goes, people will toss coins at him,” read one comment.

The fan was referencing the viral song from the Netflix fantasy show’s first season, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher”.

Asked whether anyone actually has tossed coins at him, Cavill said, “No one yet, but, I mean, watch this space. Also, don’t throw anything at me. I’ll throw it back.”

So fans be warned, no tossing coins at Henry Cavill.