There’s nothing like getting a Christmas gift from Drake.
On Saturday night, the Canadian rapper took to the streets of Toronto, driving around handing out stacks of cash to random people.
One recipient posted a video of him getting the gift from Drake.
Drake giving away stacks of cash yesterday ‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/26lDaqFIjm
— RapTV (@raptvcom) December 26, 2021
“@Champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas,” the person wrote. “Life’s f**king unreal man. Legend of the city.”
Fans on Twitter shared their delight at Drake’s form of gift-giving.
Drake really going around Toronto handing out cash, lmaooo legend
— Bacchanalist🕷 (@TheKatalyst3) December 26, 2021
damn, drake was giving out huge stacks of cash dt last night. and im ouchere in fuckin scarborough :(
— am.gwala (@gwalganistan) December 26, 2021