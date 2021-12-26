Click to share this via email

There’s nothing like getting a Christmas gift from Drake.

On Saturday night, the Canadian rapper took to the streets of Toronto, driving around handing out stacks of cash to random people.

One recipient posted a video of him getting the gift from Drake.

Drake giving away stacks of cash yesterday ‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/26lDaqFIjm — RapTV (@raptvcom) December 26, 2021

“@Champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas,” the person wrote. “Life’s f**king unreal man. Legend of the city.”

Fans on Twitter shared their delight at Drake’s form of gift-giving.

Drake really going around Toronto handing out cash, lmaooo legend — Bacchanalist🕷 (@TheKatalyst3) December 26, 2021