When Iman Shumpert’s kids were born, he was right there to help with the delivery.

On Monday, the former NBA player and “Dancing With the Stars” winner appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with guest host JoJo Siwa.

During their conversation, Siwa brings up the story of how he helped deliver both of his daughters in a home birth.

With their first child, at first he and his wife just thought she was having Braxton Hicks contractions, but Shumpert’s wife suddenly realized she was actually going into labour.

“She just yells out, ‘Yeah I think I see her head!'” he recalls.

Shumpert had to jump into action to help with the delivery at home, saying, “I got it done though,” but adds, “I didn’t have to do much but catch, so don’t give me too much credit.”

Also on the show, Shumpert’s 6-year-old daughter Junie joins her dad and Siwa for a game of “Last Dance”, performing a series of different styles, including salsa, ballet, disco and more.