Scheduling was only a part of the reason David Krumholtz’s fan-favourite character Bernard didn’t appear in “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”.

In a new interview with Vulture, the actor looks back on his role as the grump elf in the Tim Allen Christmas movie series, including his decision not to appear in the third film.

Krumholtz appeared in both the 1994 original, as well as the 2002 sequel, but when time came to make the third film, released in 2006, the actor was reportedly left out due to scheduling issues.

“Well, the story about my scheduling is true, but somehow also untrue,” Krumholtz now says. “Yes, I feel that way. Bernard was in the third movie. They sent me the script, I had a pretty significant role. We did work out the schedule, which was going to be hellish on me, but I was going to make it work. And it was all set to go.”

He continues, “But I would say that the character got devalued a little bit and I couldn’t in good conscience do it.”

The actor says he did give the third film a watch when it came out, saying, “The third one, I’ve tried to watch. It’s not the same. I think the first two are really special. The first one’s a classic, obviously.

“It’s wild to be part of something that’s lasted this long, that plays every single year and has become tradition in people’s homes,” Krumholtz adds. “I could never have imagined that I’d be having this conversation years later.”