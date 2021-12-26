Click to share this via email

Cardi B and Offset will be talking plenty of walks with Walk.

On Sunday in her Instagram Story, Cardi revealed that she and her husband got a new grey and white pitbull puppy for Christmas.

“This dog’s kinda big, though,” Cardi says in the video of the pup walking around outside.

Reacting to the dog’s name, Cardi adds,” His name is Walk?” and Offset confirms the strange name.

In another video, the dog barks at Cardi and daughter Kulture.

“Why the dog barking?” she asks. “Okay relax, cuz you trying to make it seem like we’re hurting you. Stop.”