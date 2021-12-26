Click to share this via email

It’s the whole last year in movies, in under 7 minutes.

On Christmas Day, popular internet video editor Sleepy Skunk debuted the latest in their annual tradition: the 2021 Movie Trailer Mashup.

The mashup cuts together clips from dozens of movies, including “West Side Story”, “Free Guy”, “Zola” and many, many more.

All those clips are set to “I Wanna Be Sedated” by The Ramones, “The End of the World” by Skeeter Davis and “Build It Up, Tear It Down” by Fatboy Slim.

Everything is arranged into three sections for comedy, drama and action.

Fans on Twitter praised the new mashup.

Another stellar celebration of cinema by the Sleepy Skunk™️ Bravo dude. https://t.co/8xG7JNM7L8 — Chancler Haynes (@ChanclerHaynes) December 25, 2021

This is excellent. Please watch. https://t.co/8pLP9Rn1nv — Nate @ Dice and Desire (@NateDiceDesire) December 25, 2021