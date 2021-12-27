The coaches from “The Voice” are getting their music knowledge put to the test.

In a special preview of Jimmy Fallon’s new game show “That’s My Jam”, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton team to to go head-to-head against Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

A clip from the show features “The Voice” coaches battling it out in a contentious game of “Perfect Matchup”, in which a band plays a mashup of different songs, and the contestants have to guess the song names.

In the first round, Clarkson and Legend get one over on their opponents, causing Shelton to jokingly blast his teammate, and everyone else.

“You are the worst partner ever,” he tells Grande. “Worst host. Worst partner,” and then as the audience begins to boo, he adds, “And worst crowd!”

The floundering continues for Shelton and Grande in the second round, but they manage to buzz in first with third mashup, turning things around completely to come out ahead.