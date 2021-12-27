Click to share this via email

Bella Hadid got into the Christmas spirit of giving back.

The model volunteered with Food Bank For New York City on Dec. 26 where together they handed out bags of food to families in need at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

“My perfect Christmas @foodbank4nyc .. These are a few of my favorite things,” Hadid captioned a series of Instagram photos from the day.

She was joined by fellow model Renell Medrano for the charitable event, as the two were photographed sharing a sweet embrace. Hadid also shared snapshots of the organization giving out toys to children for Christmas.

The nonprofit organization thanked Hadid for her warmth and goodwill, commenting on her post, “Love having you with us! Thank you for helping feed our NYC neighbors and putting a smile on their faces.”

The supermodel’s famous friends also supported her in the comments as they praised her kindness for helping her community.

“That’s how you do it,” Jen Atkin wrote, while Paris Hilton called her an “Angel.”

“BX way we appreciate youuuuu,” Medrano commented.