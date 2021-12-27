Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kim Kardashian’s newest neighbour is Kanye West.

According to The Daily Mail, bought a $4.5 million home directly across the street from his estranged wife in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills.

READ MORE: Kanye West Donates 4,000 Toys To Toy Drive In South Side Of Chicago

Photo: Backgrid

The rapper reportedly paid $421,000 over the asking price for the house in an effort to make sure he wouldn’t be outbid.

The house, built in 1955, sits on over an acre of land, and comes in at 3,651 square feet, with 5 bedrooms and 3-and-a-half bathrooms, along with an outdoor swimming pool and a stable for horses.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Regrets Trying To Stop Kanye West From Wearing Controversial MAGA Hat

Photo: Backgrid

Kardashian recently bought out her home from Kanye, paying him a reported $23 million in October.

West also recently purchased another home in Malibu for a cool $57.3 million.