Kate Hudson shared an adorable video of her 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose trying to get an upfront look of Santa Claus.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Hudson is seen holding her little girl in her arms before putting her down to run and see jolly old Saint Nicholas. There is a lot of commotion as Hudson’s family freaks out over the surprise appearance of Santa outside on the street.

The actress’ daughter hurried out the living room toward the front door in a red plaid dress and a unicorn headband.

“Some caught a glimpse, some of us didn’t, but Santa wasn’t bothered by the Colorado storm and showed up like Santa does, in all his magical wonder. Merry Christmas everyone,” the Oscar nominee captioned the festive video.

The Fabletics entrepeneur also revealed that this year her family donated to the charities World Food Programme, World Food Program USA and MindUP (founded by her mom Goldie Hawn) because they are “near and dear to [her family’s] hearts.” She encouraged her 14.4 million followers to check out the charities which are “wonderful organizations to be involved with.”

The “Something Borrowed” star concluded her holiday post by “Sending loving energy out to everyone as we gear up for 2022.”

Hudson’s whole family ditched L.A.’s sunny holiday season for a snowy mountain getaway where they celebrated Christmas. Most of the family were able to make their way to Aspen, including Hudson’s brother Oliver Hudson, his wife Erinn Bartlett, her mother and mother’s partner Kurt Russell.

“The birdies have landed,” the Golden Globe winner captioned a photo last Saturday with her youngest at the airport. Hudson’s fiancé and Rani’s father, Danny Fujikawa also joined the family for the holiday trip.

On Christmas Eve, Hudson shared a photo of her and Fujikawa sitting by the fire in their “matching Christmas onesies.”

Last week, she showed off the scenic snowy mountains in the background of a photo of herself sipping coffee while working on a puzzle.