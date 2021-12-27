Amber Heard picked a sly name for her new dog.

In a post on Twitter, the “Aquaman” actress shared a photo of her new pup Barnaby Joyce, named after the Australian Deputy Prime Minister.

The name is a reference to the incident in 2015 when Heard and then-husband Johnny Depp brought two other dogs to Australia with them while on vacation, breaching the country’s strict rules on animal importation.

Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/fFZkx0ckkt — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 26, 2021

Joyce, who at the time was Minister of Agriculture, commented on the couple, saying they should “bugger off back to the United States.”

Heard and Depp had been given days to remove the dogs from the country or by forced to put them down.

In response to Joyce’s comments at the time, Depp called him a “sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia.”

He and Heard later issued a public apology and took the dogs out of the country, and Heard pleaded guilty to making false statement on her immigration card by not declaring the two dogs, which she brought with her on a private jet flight.

Speaking with The Australian, Joyce reacted to heard’s naming of her new dog, saying, “I get a real sense of accomplishment that I’m still in her head long after I’ve forgotten about them.”

He also joked, “Obviously, I now rate above Johnny Depp.”