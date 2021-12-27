Grammy-winner Roddy Ricch thinks the U.S. Recording Academy could use some change.

The six-time nominee got real about how collaborative the rap game is on Kevin Durant’s podcast “The ETCs”, and how “everyone has their own lane.”

It’s part of why the rapper was so surprised with the lack of certain names in the Grammys nominations this year, via NME.

“When I was talking to the Grammys,” Ricch explained, “I was like, ‘Y’all ain’t nominate Uzi for [Best] Rap Album?’ I was tripping on them. Even Lil Baby – y’all ain’t nominate Lil Baby? I’m tripping, ‘cause it’s like, everybody got their own lane, it should be spoken about, it should be talked about more.”

Lily Baby was featured on Ricch’s track “Moved To Miami” from his album Live Life Fast.

He continued, “I feel like the n****s now that’s doing s**t, like, no disrespect, but we really breaking barriers. We reachin’ different [heights]…”

For the 2022 Grammys, Ricch was nominated for Best Rap Song, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance, for “The Box” and “Rockstar”.