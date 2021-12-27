Diana Ross has the “sweetest hangover” after spending the holidays with her family.

The “Love Hangover” singer, 77, shared a photo on Twitter, joined by her big family as they all posed in matching pyjamas for the holiday celebration. Four of the music icon’s children, Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross and Ross Naess were in attendance, including several of her grandchildren.

“So so many blessings , sending Love to our Global family , do you best to stay safe I love you wonderful Christmas time,” Ross wrote alongside the family photo by the tree.

So so many blessings , sending Love to our Global family , do you best to stay safe I love you ❤️wonderful Christmas time pic.twitter.com/uamkHE2KMb — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) December 27, 2021

Tracee, Evan, Chudney and Ross each reposted the snapshot on their respective Instagram accounts. Tracee added a few more snaps to her post, as she posed with her siblings and nieces sporting a big red festive bow in her hair. “MERRY MERRY,” she wrote.

Ashlee Simpson Ross, who’s been married to Evan since 2014, documented the weekend with numerous photos and videos featuring their children Ziggy and Jagger plus her son Bronx, whom she shares with ex Pete Wentz.

Although Ross’ eldest daughter Rhonda did not attend the family get together, she too reposted the same photo, captioning the Instagram post, “Happy Holidays, Family!”

The big Christmas gathering comes shortly after the singer released her first studio album since 2006’s I Love You. Last month, Ross released her album Thank You, which features 13 songs that she recorded from her home.