Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens have ended their marriage after two brief months. The former “Real Housewives of Orange County star” confirmed the news on Dec. 27 on her Instagram Stories. “I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage,” she began in the first slide.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams,” she continued.

Meghan concluded her post, adding, “At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”