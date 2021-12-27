Click to share this via email

Batman is facing his most sinister enemy yet.

On Monday, Warner Bros. dropped a brand new trailer for “The Batman”, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

In the new film, Batman confronts Paul Dano’s The Riddler, who has been taunting him with violence.

“I trust you to unmask the truth about this cesspool we call a city. You’re part of this too,” The Riddler tells Batman, revealing he also knows the hero’s true identity. “Oh you’re really not as smart as I thought you were… Bruce Wayne.”

Bruce also appears to be uncovering hidden truths about his family history, saying, “All these years, you lied to me Alfred.”

The trailer also focuses more on the complicated relationship between Batman and Catwoman, with the two teaming up to stop the Riddler.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the film also stars Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

“The Batman” is out in theatres March 4, 2022.