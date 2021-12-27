Madonna had a girl’s night in this Christmas.

The singer, 63, gave her followers an inside look of her “Blue Christmas” celebration with a video montage of her daughters Mercy James, 15, and twins Stella and Estere, 9, opening their gifts by the blue decorated tree.

The clip which played over Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas” also featured a photo of the music icon with her girls posing in front of a Picasso painting. “Christmas with the Girls and Picasso,” she wrote beneath the photo.

Photo: Instagram/ Madonna

Madonna, who is also mom to sons David, 16 and Rocco, 21, and daughter Lourdes, 25, shared more from her Christmas celebrations on her Instagram Stories like precious videos of her twins singing and dancing around in their matching elf attire. She captioned the videos “Sisters don’t waste time.” In addition, she shared a video of Mercy playing Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” on the piano.

Photo: Instagram/ Madonna

Photo: Instagram/ Madonna

The “Express Yourself” singer made sure to show off a pair of blue and white gloves that her daughter made for her, writing, “Estere knitted my gloves for X- mas! Can you tell how proud I am ?”

Earlier this month, the mom of six was joined by four of her kids and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams to put up their Christmas tree as they dressed up like elves and celebrated the last night of Hanukkah.

“Let me tell you something about Christmas… it’s the best time of year,” Madonna’s son David said in the beginning of the clip before turning the camera to reveal his family dancing and singing along to “Last Christmas” while they decorated the tree.

“I’m the awkward looking Elf…I think we sprayed too much snow on the tree,” Madonna captioned the bright spirited holiday video. “But we had fun celebrating the last day of Hanukkah by decorating the X-mas tree.”

“Here is the thing. Jesus was a Jew and decorating the tree is a Pagan ritual and does anyone really know when Jesus was born????!! Life is a mystery………… so let’s embrace all faiths and rituals as long as they make us happy and we Are focused more on giving than receiving!” she added.