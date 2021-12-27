Chris Young gave his dad a very meaningful gift this holiday season.

The country star shared the special moment with his fans on Instagram with a video.

He explained in the post, “My dad has been driving the same truck for well over a decade. I decided he needed a new one this year. I love you dad!”

READ MORE: Chris Young And Kane Brown Perform ‘Famous Friends’ At 2021 ACM Awards

Set to Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”, the video captured the moment when the singer led his dad out to see his new gift. Young’s father looked shocked and touched at the heartfelt gift as the two shared a warm hug.

The two are particularly close, with the country star noting in an interview with CMT that he could never “beat” his dad.

READ MORE: John Travolta Shares An Adorable Peek Into His Family Holiday

“He is the total, ultimate man. The dude trumps me all the time. I can’t top some of the stuff he’s done,” he gushed. “When I was like 11 or 12, he asked my mom to marry him on Valentine’s Day. He got down on one knee, then called us all downstairs and asked her kids if he could marry her. Even the little stuff that he does all the time makes me think, ’Oh, crap. I’ll ever be able to beat that.’ My dad is totally the guy I will always look up to.”