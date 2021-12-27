If “Mare of Easttown” ever returns, we already have some idea of the themes it would explore.

Speaking with The Guardian, star Kate Winslet was asked about a potential second season of the smash hit HBO miniseries.

The actress said that while it’s not clear season 2 is in the cards, if the series does come back for more, it will deal with the real-world plight of police violence and brutality.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure these atrocities which have existed in the police force here and in America will find their way into the stories we tell. One hundred per cent. You can’t pretend these things haven’t happened.”

Referring to incidents such as the murder of George Floyd last year, Winslet continued, “It’s horrible, isn’t it? This moment in time. It’s horrific. You can hear me, I can’t quite find the words because we all feel so betrayed and powerless.”

She added, “We have to turn this moment into something meaningful. We have to use our voices on behalf of people who don’t have one. That matters to me now in ways that hadn’t even crossed my mind in my 20s.”