Taylor Swift is celebrating her fur baby’s birthday. The Grammy-winning star posted a new TikTok video with her dear feline son, Benjamin, jamming along to her hit song “22”.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl Says ‘F**k Yeah’ To Taylor Swift Rerecording Her Catalogue: ‘Hell Hath No Fury’

“Benjamin is 22 in cat years. #ImFeeling2022,” Swift captioned the post to her trending song.

The “All Too Well” singer’s song from her album Red (Taylor’s Version) has gone viral with the #ImFeeling2022 TikTok Challenge as users gear up for the new year.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Proves She’s Officially A ‘Cat Lady’ In Funny New TikTok Video

Swift, 32, was feeling festive herself as she uses her own filter in the video, which places a glittery headband on her head that reads “I’m feeling 2022.”

Back in 2019, the superstar revealed that she had adopted the adorable kitten introduced to her by Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie.

READ MORE: Watch Taylor Swift Meet Her New Cat Benjamin Button On The ‘Me!’ Music Video Set

“He was just a cute kitten who didn’t have a home,” Swift explained, noting that he belonged to a program that “tries to get cute kittens adopted by putting them in commercials and stuff.”