Taylor Swift is celebrating her fur baby’s birthday. The Grammy-winning star posted a new TikTok video with her dear feline son, Benjamin, jamming along to her hit song “22”.
“Benjamin is 22 in cat years. #ImFeeling2022,” Swift captioned the post to her trending song.
The “All Too Well” singer’s song from her album Red (Taylor’s Version) has gone viral with the #ImFeeling2022 TikTok Challenge as users gear up for the new year.
Swift, 32, was feeling festive herself as she uses her own filter in the video, which places a glittery headband on her head that reads “I’m feeling 2022.”
@taylorswift
Back in 2019, the superstar revealed that she had adopted the adorable kitten introduced to her by Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie.
“He was just a cute kitten who didn’t have a home,” Swift explained, noting that he belonged to a program that “tries to get cute kittens adopted by putting them in commercials and stuff.”
At the time Urie commented that “It was truly love at first sight — love at first purr.”