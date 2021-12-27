Fans of “The View” can rest assured the show is on the lookout for a new host.

“Our plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women,” a spokesperson told TheWrap. “We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the new year.”

While there is no hard deadline to find a new host, they are expecting to a find a permanent replacement in 2023.

READ MORE: Darlene Love’s Annual Holiday Tradition On ‘The View’ Gets Cancelled Due To COVID Outbreak

Previously, Politico reported the show was having a hard time finding a suitable woman for the panel. The show has been having guest panelists, such as Condoleezza Rice, S.E. Cupp, and Gretchen Carlson, every week to fill the absence.

One guest host commented on the situation and told Politico, “The problem is that they bring people on under the mantle that this woman is a conservative, when they’re ‘Never Trump,’ so they don’t represent the country.”

“They are really looking for a unicorn,” a former show staffer said. “They want someone who is going to fight — but not too hard, because they don’t want it to be ugly and bickering.”

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Skips ‘The View’ After Potential COVID Exposure

John McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, left “The View” in August 2021 after four seasons.

Season 5 of “The View” launched in September.