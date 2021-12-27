Tom Hanks may have stunned fans in the latest episode of “1883” but his cameo came as no surprise to the stars of the show.

On the second episode of the “Yellowstone” prequel, Hanks appeared in a Civil War flashback, as he took on the role of a general named George Meade. The Oscar-winning actor and his wife Rita Wilson are longtime friends with “1883” stars and real life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

“You never want to botch a scene when you got Tom Hanks in there with you,” McGraw told Cinemablend. “But yeah, he’s a great guy. We’ve been friends for a long time. Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I’ve been friends for 25 years, 24 years.”

So, naturally, getting Hanks on the show was a simple request.

“I knew that there was this part in there, and I gave him a call said, ‘Hey, would you be interested in showing up doing a cameo in this show that we’re doing?’ And he goes, ‘Tell me when to be there,’ and he just showed up,” the country superstar continued.

Prior to McGraw and Hanks filming their scene together, the singer revealed that the friends promised to do one thing: “We didn’t see each other that whole morning.”

“I didn’t want to see what he looked like. He didn’t want to see what I looked like, because we know each other so well,” McGraw recalled. “So when he walked on set, it was pretty magical. And when he puts his hand on my shoulder in that scene, you could feel the weight of the world between both of them with what had gone on. It was a pretty heavy scene.”

Fans reacted to Hanks’ shocking appearance on the show with one Twitter user calling the actor “legendary,” while another expressed, “Losing my mind at General Tom Hanks in 1883.”

“1883” premiered on Paramount+ on Dec. 19 with new episodes airing on Sundays. It tells the Dutton family’s origin story as it follows their 19th-century ancestors James (McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Hill).