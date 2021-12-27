Click to share this via email

A man was arrested outside of Kylie Jenner’s home after repeated past visits.

TMZ reports a security guard spotted the man outside her Beverly Hills home and called the police, who are now holding him in jail for $20,000 US bail.

The man violated a restraining order from the star which she acquired after he trespassed on her property multiple times in the past.

This isn’t the first time the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has had to deal with aggressive fans.

In October, a man trespassed on her property with flowers to propose to her – luckily for Jenner, he knocked on her neighbour’s door by accident instead.

Another man also approached the star’s home in June and refused to leave until police arrested him.